Dorothy Krukoski

Dorothy “Dot” Krukoski of Baiting Hollow, N.Y., and Advance, N.C., died on Aug. 18, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. She was 90 years old.

She was born on March 29, 1931, to Stella and Joseph Danielowicz of Baiting Hollow. She was a bookkeeper for Agway Feed Mill and Riverhead Free Library and later worked seasonally for the Town of Riverhead Receiver of Taxes.

She was predeceased in 2002 by her husband, Thaddeus (“Ted”).

She is survived by her children, Susan Latour (David Sr.) of Advance, N.C., and Nancy Morrow (John, Jr.) of Baiting Hollow, N.Y.; grandchildren, David Latour Jr. (Amanda), Dillion Latour, Julia Morrow and Joscelin Morrow; and great-grandchildren, Kegan Latour and David (Trace) Latour III.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Aug. 27, from 9 to 10 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, with a prayer service beginning at 10. Interment will follow at St. Isidore R.C. Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to the Long Island Alzheimer’s and Dementia Center.

