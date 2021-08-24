Lawmakers say ‘Death by Dealer’ legislation will lower overdoses, FDA formally approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio at a press conference announcing plans to push the legislation forward. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, August 24:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Lawmakers say ‘Death by Dealer’ legislation will lower overdoses; advocates disagree

‘Milestone’ moment as FDA formally approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Football: After year off, Blue Waves are back

NORTHFORKER

Find the best North Fork wine tasting spot for every occasion

North Fork Dream Home: Mediterranean-style home that checks all the boxes