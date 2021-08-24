Riverhead resident Shirley C. Carter died Aug. 22, 2021, at Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson. She was 58.

Born in Greenport Dec. 12, 1962, to Arley and Louise (Crump) Carter, she had worked as a deli clerk with King Kullen Supermarkets.

Family members described her as a fun-loving person who enjoyed music and dancing.

Predeceased by her brothers John Carter Sr. and Timothy Crump, Ms. Carter is survived by her children, Crystal Adams and Dyshun Carter, both of Calverton; four grandchildren; and siblings Denise Carter, Barbara Booker, Ollie Crump, Sally Easter and Lois Langhorne.

Visitors will be received Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead, where services will begin at 11 a.m. Cremation will be private.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.