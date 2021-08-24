Rosalye ‘Diane’ Friedman

Aug. 24, 1946 – Aug. 20, 2021

Our neighbor and former Jamesport resident Diane Friedman passed away this morning, just four days shy of her 75th birthday. Her given name was Rosalye, but she was known as Diane, so she would not be confused with her mother. She was one of nine children, three boys and six girls, and being the oldest daughter became a second mom to her younger siblings. She was fond of saying, “The only thing I ever wanted was to be a mom!”

However, she achieved much more than that. While she was raising four sons, she went back to college and completed both her Bachelor of Arts and a master’s degree in social work from Stony Brook University, becoming a clinical social work director for two Long Island agencies. She then started her own counseling business on Long Island, with offices in Moriches and Jamesport. She retired in 2017 after moving to The Villages, Fla., but her clients continued to call to share their lives with her. She also was among the first healing touch practitioners on Long Island, using energy work in her therapy sessions to assist her clients.

She leaves behind her husband, Glenn; and three sons, Glenn Jr., Brian and Andrew. Her fourth son, Erik, died last year. She also leaves five sisters and two brothers, 10 grandchildren and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, etc.

The family asks that donations in her name go to Iona College at iona.edu. Scroll down to the yellow box, Give to Iona, click Make a Gift and then designate the Brother Devlin Fund. In the comment box please write, “In memory of Diane Friedman ’67.” This fund designates all its money to students whose families have been hurt by COVID-19 and provides immediate cash assistance to students in time of urgent need.

