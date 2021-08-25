Daily Update: Mask mandate in schools, drag racing returns to L.I.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who visited Long Island on Friday, was formally sworn in Tuesday, replacing Andrew Cuomo. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, August 25:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

After 17 years, drag racing returns to Long Island

Senior center, aquarium slated to receive federal funding under CARES Act

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

New governor confirms mask mandate in schools

Porters hope JV success carries over after no 2020 season

NORTHFORKER

Next-level North Fork ice cream flavors you need to try before summer ends

Actress Mila Kunis films ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ on Shelter Island

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 91 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 67.