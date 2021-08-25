Cops: Driver flees accident scene, crashes twice more before arrested

A Chicago woman was involved in three separate car crashses Tuesday afternoon before being arrested by Southampton Town Police, officials said.

The first accident occurred at about 2:51 p.m. when officers from the Community Response Unit noticed a minor accident at the intersection of Flanders Road and Enterprise Zone Drive in Flanders, police said.

When an officer tried to identify the two drivers, one of them sped off in her car, heading north toward the traffic circle, where she was involved in a crash with a U.S. Postal Service truck.

Police identified the woman as 32-year-old Adareo Lowry.

Not content, the driver fled the scene, heading up Peconic Avenue and then turned onto Main Street in Riverhead where she was involved in a third crash.

She tried to flee the area on foot but was quickly apprehended by police, according to a news release.

Ms. Lowry was charged with second-degree impersonation and third-degree unlawfully fleeing police, both misdemeanors. She also was charged with multiple traffic infractions, including for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident .

Ms. Lowry was processed and released on an appearance ticket for court at a later date. No injuries were reported in any of the crashes.