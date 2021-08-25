LIR Clothing’s Back to School giveaway begins Thursday

Kids received free school supplies, T-shirts and more at last year’s LIR Clothing Back to School Giveaway. This year’s event will be done differently. (Courtesy photo)

LIR Clothing will hold its ninth annual Back to School Kids Appreciation Giveaway from Thursday-Sunday. The clothing company, founded by Riverhead native Anthony Harris, hosts the giveaway to provide kids with free backpacks, school supplies and T-shirts.

The pandemic, however, has altered this year’s setup.

Mr. Harris typically arranges for a large event with a bouncy house, DJ and other events as part of the giveaway. But due to COVID-19, the giveaway will be a contactless event and donations will be dropped off at participants homes. LIR clothing will only be able to drop off to 100 people.

Other local businesses contributing are Tyre Lodge No. 91, All in One Construction & Services from Riverhead and Ricos Clothing from Center Moriches, which are all providing donations.

Mr. Harris said that having grown up in Riverhead, knowing the environment and the struggles of the community inspired him to create a way to give back.

“My family struggled at times so once I got the opportunity to change that for my family and other families it was an opportunity I couldn’t resist,” he said.

Anyone willing to donate or participate in the giveaway can contact Mr. Harris at 631-875-9119.

Mr. Harris has always been interested in fashion, which prompted him to create LIR Clothing in 2012. The company’s website features photos of stylish, colorful, modern and affordable T-Shirts and hoodies that are designed by Mr. Harris.

This back-to-school giveaway isn’t the only event LIR Clothing hosts. There’s also a toy drive for Christmas and turkey giveaway for Thanksgiving. This year, Mr. Harris started a new tradition.

“I did an Easter egg hunt for the first time this year,” he said. “All my events come back-to-back September, November, December and I don’t do anything the first half of the year, so I did an Easter egg hunt this year.”

The brand has gotten a huge response from the community, Mr. Harris said. At last year’s turkey giveaway, cars wrapped around the driveway at Bright and Early Discoveries Learning Center in Riverhead, he said. The Christmas toy giveaway drew more than 600 cars to Hampton Jitney in Calverton.

In total so far, the company has given out 700 turkeys, over 3,000 toys, and have supplied over 2,000 kids with school supplies and T-shirts, according to LIR Clothing.