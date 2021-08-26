Daily Update: Flanders Road sign can stay, back-to-school giveaway begins

The updated sign on Flanders Road. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, August 26:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Flanders Road sign can stay

LIR Clothing’s Back to School Giveaway starts Thursday

Cops: Driver flees accident scene, crashes twice more before arrested

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

East Marion parcel, once home to an oyster factory, could be zoned for residential use

NORTHFORKER

The best spots to dock and dine by the water on the North Fork

Podcast: Here’s what’s happening the week of Aug 26

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 72. An air quality alert is en effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.