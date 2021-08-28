Blotters: Woman arrested under Leandra’s Law

A woman was arrested on four counts of Leandra’s Law, driving while intoxicated and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child following a Sunday morning traffic stop on Northville Turnpike near Maple Avenue, according to Riverhead Town police.

The driver, Ingrid Martinez, 41, address unavailable, was pulled over for failing to signal a left turn onto Northville Turnpike, police said.

An officer determined that Ms. Martinez was intoxicated. Her two children, aged 9 and 13, were in the backseat along with two 6-year-olds whose mother was a front-seat passenger, according to police.

Leandra’s Law makes it an automatic felony in New York State to drive drunk with a person age 15 or under inside the car.

• A number of thefts were reported at Tanger Outlets last Thursday afternoon, according to police.

A woman wearing blue jeans and a black shirt stole $434 worth of merchandise from the Tommy Hilfiger store and fled the area. Someone matching the same description stole $666 in merchandise from the Forever 21 store and ran off.

Less than a half-hour later, two women wearing black shirts and tan pants stole $921 worth of merchandise from the Calvin Klein store.

• A gold bracelet valued at $1,800 and $400 in cash were reported stolen from Fairfield Pines Apartments in Riverhead Friday night.

• Southampton police arrested Pastor Morocho, 50, of Flanders in his hometown Sunday for driving while intoxicated.

Police stopped Mr. Morocho for failing to maintain his lane of travel on Bell Avenue. According to an incident report, he had slurred speech, bloodshot and glassy eyes, his breath smelled of alcohol and he was unsteady on his feet.

Mr. Morocho performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was transported to police headquarters, where he was processed and held for morning arraignment. He’s been charged with his first DWI, moving from a lane unsafely and not properly illuminating his rear license plate.

• Wilmer Melendrez, 19, of Riverhead was arrested for DWI in Water Mill Saturday after striking a guard rail.

Responding officers observed the vehicle failing to maintain its lane and making unsafe lane changes. According to an incident report, Mr. Melendrez’s breath smelled of alcohol, and he had glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was transported to headquarters for processing, where he was held for morning arraignment.

Mr. Melendrez has been charged with his first DWI, following too close, moving from lane unsafely, unsafe turns, and driving without a license.

• Police arrested Walter Nunez, 26, of Hampton Bays in Riverside last Wednesday for driving with a suspended license.

Police initially stopped Mr. Nunez on Flanders Road for driving with an inadequate headlight, but a DMV check showed his license had been suspended in September 2019 for failing to pay a fee and in June 2019 for DWI. The check also showed that Mr. Nunez did not have any New York State-issued licenses.

He was charged with third degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on uniform traffic tickets.

• Eddy Beltetonreyes, 46, of East Quogue was arrested in Flanders last Wednesday for driving with a suspended license.

Police stopped Mr. Beltetonreyes for speeding. They found his vehicle had several equipment violations, including side windows tinted too heavily, and a DMV check showed that his driving privileges had been revoked in 2008.

Mr. Beltetonreyes was released on uniform traffic tickets and charged with an equipment violation, operating a motor vehicle without insurance or a license, speeding and third degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• A Riverside business owner told police Friday that someone had tried to break into a vehicle and steal three dollars in change. When confronted, the suspect handed back the change and apologized before fleeing on foot.

• Police responded to a caller Sunday who claimed they saw someone digging a 10-foot white wooden cross out of the ground at Flanders United Methodist Church.

The reporting officer found the contact pushing the cross on Flanders Road. They identified the person using their driver’s license and drove them home. The cross was returned to the church.

• A caller from Flanders complained to police Sunday that someone stole a ceramic raccoon ornament from outside her apartment.

A reporting officer located the offender, who returned the raccoon. The caller did not wish to press charges immediately, but said she may do so at a later date.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.