Cops: Riverhead man robbed by group of men who demanded cash

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Riverhead Town police are investigating a robbery that occurred around midnight Sunday on Route 58 when a Riverhead man was attacked by a group of five or six men who demanded cash, according to Riverhead Town police.

The victim, who is 34, suffered wounds to his face in the attack when he refused to hand over money.

Police said the man was walking back to his home from 7-Eleven and in the area of Popeyes restaurant when the attack occurred. The attackers struck the victim in the face and body and stole his cell phone and wallet, which contained some money. They then fled on food in a northwest direction, police said.

The victim walked back to his nearby home and reportedly passed out. When he awoke, he walked back to the 7-Eleven to request help and police were notified at about 6:30 a.m. Members of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps then transported him to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of injuries that are not life threatening.

Riverhead detectives are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.