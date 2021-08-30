Daily Update: Census show gains on East End, 40th Country Fair returns

Downtown Riverhead.

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, August 30:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Census results shows large gains in population on East End

Hallockville Museum Farm hosts 40th Country Fair: Photos

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

THN: Plans underway for Winter Festival spread throughout different hamlets in February

Guest Spot: Let’s get rid of the polluting leaf blowers

NORTHFORKER

8 things to do for Labor Day weekend on Long Island

It’s the perfect time of year for a North Fork cruise — here are some options

WEATHER

Expect a mostly cloudy day with a high near 85. There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m and patchy fog before 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 69.