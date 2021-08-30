Riverhead Raceway: Soper speeds from last to first

When Kyle Soper was given lemons, he make lemonade.

The Manorville driver started at the rear of the 19-car grid in The Bubba 100 Buzz Chew NASCAR Modifieds event Saturday night at Riverhead Raceway. No problem for Soper. He drove from last to first for his fourth victory in seven starts.

Tom Rogers Jr. turned the last-to-first trick in the inaugural event last year.

On the 79th lap, Soper slipped under J.B. Fortin for the lead and drove away from the rest for his 23rd career win. Fortin of Holtsville finished comfortably in second. Third-place finisher John Baker of Brookhaven was followed immediately by Chris Young of Calverton (who started 15th) and Ed Brunnhoelzl III of Levittown.

After the race, the Fortin team lodged a protest against the winning Anderson Motorsports Team on two items, rear end assembly, which checked out fine, and the MSD ignition box. The MSD box findings are expected to be known today.

With eight laps remaining, Eric Hersey of Ronkonkoma took the lead en route to his first career win in a Crate Modified race. Mark Stewart of Riverhead crossed the line second, but was stripped of that finish after a postrace tech inspection due to a rev limiter issue. Championship leader Richie Davidowitz of East Moriches was bumped up to second and Owen Grennan of Glen Cove moved into third.

The Late Models completed their Miller Lite Triple Crown Series for 2021 with a win by Jeremy McDermott of Riverhead, who led all 50 laps. His 24th career win gave him sole possession of fifth on the all-time win list. The triumph also earned him the 2021 Miller Lite Triple Crown Series championship. Dave Brigati of Calverton motored in second, with Jerry Giordano of Freeport third.

With his INEX Legend Race Car motor in North Carolina for repairs, Allan Pedersen of Center Moriches drove a borrowed car to victory. Jason Castaldo of Shirley and Kevin Nowak of Medford were the next two finishers.

Rhett Fogg of Westhampton won a 20-lap Street Stock race, his first of 2021 and second of his career. Gerard Lawrence of Miller Place was second and Chris Lescenski of Riverhead third.

Ryan Zukowski of Riverhead made some Mini Stock noise, winning a 20-lap feature for his first career win. His older brother, C.J., was second. Andrew Farnham of Baldwin took third.

Former Truck Enduro champion Phil LaManna returned to his winning ways in a 40-lap affair. Mariah Lawrence of Southampton and Gary Voight of Medford were second and third, respectively.