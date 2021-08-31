Longtime Southold resident Harold Reebel died at home on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. He was 100 years old.

Harold was born on July 25, 1921, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Margaret (Gill) and Earle P. Reebel. He was an only child. After high school, he joined the United States Army and served for four years, from 1942 to 1946, attaining the rank of corporal and receiving the American Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal and World War II Victory Medal.

In 1961 he married the love of his life, Louise Veprovsky, in Flushing, N.Y., and together they had two children.

Harold worked as a manager of advertising services for Eastman Chemical, based in New York, N.Y., for 48 years. He was also a member of First Presbyterian Church of Southold.

He is survived by his wife, Louise; children Diana Reebel Piper (George) of Bloomfield, N.J., and Daniel Edward Reebel of Stafford, Va.; and grandson Justin D. Piper.

The family received visitors Aug. 30 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where funeral services were also held.

Private interment will take place at Flushing Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Southold Town Police Department or Southold Fire Department.

