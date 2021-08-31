Joan Rogers Powell of Colchester, Vt., formerly of Cut­ch­ogue, died on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving children. She was 63 years old.

Joan was born on Oct. 16, 1957, in Riverhead, N.Y., the daughter of Frank Rogers and Helen (Zimnoski) Rogers.

Joan was an animal lover. She was the proud owner the Farm House Center, specializing in equine therapeutics. Prior to that, she was the owner and operator of Community Research and Development Group for 20 years.

She is survived by her children, Robert “Robbie” Wells-Rogers, Charles “Charlie” Powell and Llewellyn “Babe” Powell, all of Colchester; her mother, Helen, of Cut­ch­ogue, N.Y.; and all of her beloved horses, dogs and cats.

She was predeceased by her father, Frank Rogers; her sister, Susan Rogers, and her brother, Michael Rogers.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cut­ch­ogue, with Msgr. John Nosser officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, adjacent to the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978-7048.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.