Riverhead Town police on Tuesday arrested a 33-year old man in connection with a string of commercial burglaries in the town, according to a release.

Kenneth Hughes of Riverhead was charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and was arraigned in town justice court and released on his own recognizance, police said.

The release listed four businesses that had been burglarized: Turkuaz Grill on McDermott Avenue; Funchos Fajita Grill on West Main Street; Little Lucharitos on Main Road in Aquebogue; and Cuddy’s Bar on 3rd Street in South Jamesport. The burglaries ranged in date from July 23 to Aug. 9.

Police had previously arrested Mr. Hughes on Aug. 15 and charged him in connection to three burglaries. Police at the time said additional charges were expected as detectives continued the investigation.

Anyone with addition information is urged to call the police at 631-727-4500, ext. 312. All calls will be kept confidential.