Daily Update: ‘Lucky store’ sells $5M ticket, Ida to bring heavy rain tonight into Thursday

Deborah Kowalski of Riverhead won $5 million on a scratch-off ticket sold in Riverhead.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, September 1:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

‘Lucky store’ sells another big ticket, this time for $5 million

DA: Brightwaters business and owner bilked Wading River Fire District

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Boys Soccer: Mattituck’s numbers are up with 56 players and counting between varsity, JV teams

Vaccine mandates or testing for teachers, staff to become reality ‘very shortly,’ governor says

NORTHFORKER

Where can you eat on a Wednesday? Your complete survival guide to weekday dining on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect a chance of showers with thunderstorms possible after 5 p.m. and a high temperature of 75 today, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63. A flash flood watch is in effect starting at 8 a.m. and lasting until 2 p.m. Thursday as the remnants of Ida begin to hit the area. A coastal flood advisory is also in effect from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday for coastal areas of Peconic Bay. The storm hits the area late tonight into Thursday.