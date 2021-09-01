Police investigating late night assault in Riverhead

Riverhead Town police are investigating an assault that allegedly occurred Tuesday night, but the “highly intoxicated” victim could not provide any details on where the assault took place or the assailants, according to police.

Police responded to a call at 11:47 p.m. from a resident on Segal Avenue requesting medical assistance for a man who has reportedly fallen and injured his head. Police found the man had been the victim of an assault and walked to the home seeking help.

Detectives responded to investigate and the victim was still in possession of his belongings. The victim was transported by members of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the assault is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.

The incident follows a report of a robbery that occurred around midnight Sunday involving a group of men attacking someone on Route 58.