Daily Update: It’s back to school across the North Fork

Student-ambassadors at Wading River School and principal Lou Parrinello welcomed third-grade students at event Tuesday prior to the official first day of school. (Credit: Shoreham-Wading River School District)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look. (The Daily Update podcast returns Sept. 7).

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, September 2:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Back to school 2021: Here’s what’s new at Riverhead, SWR

Town seeking bids for demolition of two downtown buildings for Town Square project

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport man to face manslaughter charges for fatal overdoses: Court records

Back to school 2021: Here’s what’s new on the North Fork

NORTHFORKER

Kick off your Labor Day weekend at the Gardens at Beds & Borders, the North Fork’s best-kept secret

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies and then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high temperature near 76 today, according to the National Weather Service. A northwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph can be expected as the remnants of Ida clear out of the area. The low tonight will be around 59.