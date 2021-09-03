Gary Robert Murphy Jr.

Gary Robert Murphy Jr., 51, of Riverhead, N.Y., went home to be with the Lord on July 10, 2021, at Stony Brook University Hospital with his beloved wife at his side.

He was born in Riverhead on May 1, 1970, to Gary and Patricia (Creighton) Murphy.

He fought the most courageous fight against cancer, diagnosed only 73 days prior to his passing.

Gary is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 20 years, Karen J. (Casciole) Murphy. They were married in Hampton Bays, N.Y., in 2001.

He was a plumber by trade. Early in his career he worked at Hardy Plumbing of Southampton. Prior to working as a plumber, Gary was a chef at the Elbow Room, Cheese Emporium and Rendezvous Restaurant. Gary was written up in The New York Times for one of his specialty sandwich creations.

When he wasn’t hard at work, apart from cooking he enjoyed playing and watching sports; he was an avid Mets and Green Bay Packers fan. He was a veteran softball player, playing for many teams. Penny Lumber was the last team he played with, winning a championship that year. He also loved to fish in his spare time.

Gary was predeceased by his parents and his sister Linda Lorenz.

He is survived by his children, Corrianne Murphy of Stony Brook, N.Y., and Bridgette Murphy of Riverhead; his siblings Joanne Utsch Ferreira of Orange Park, Fla., Sheila Murphy of Aquebogue, Sean Murphy of Hampton Bays and Paula Hoshyla of Hampton Bays; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

He loved all his family and friends dearly. Gary was always willing to help anyone who needed assistance, no matter who you were.

A memorial service will be held at Hampton Bays Assembly of God Church in Hampton Bays on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m.

