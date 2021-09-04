Blotters: Investigation into underage alcohol sales results in two arrests

Riverhead Town police made two arrests Tuesday night during an investigation into the sale of alcohol to underage children Tuesday night.

The investigation, which police said involved 17 establishments, was done in cooperation with the Riverhead Community Awareness Program, which seeks to steer children away from drugs and alcohol.

Cagdas Azgin, 29, an employee at OK Petro on East Main Street, and Sanket Patel, 24, an employee of One Stop Smoke Shop on Route 58, were arrested and charged with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child.

• Two women stole 10 wallets, valued at about $1,780, from the Coach store at Tanger Outlets Saturday afternoon, according to police.

• Two women stole about $352 worth of cosmetics from the Cosmetic Company store at Tanger Outlets Saturday afternoon, and then fled the area in a gray BMW, according to police.

• Diego Ceballos, age and address unavailable, was arrested Sunday morning on a warrant from Riverhead Justice Court for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police ask that anyone with information on these cases contact them at 631-727-4500.

• Southampton police responded to a caller in Riverside last Monday who said her vehicle had been stolen overnight. A detective later arrived at the scene to continue the investigation.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.