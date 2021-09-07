Events planned to remember victims of Sept. 11 on 20th anniversary

The Riverhead Fire Department raises a flag at a 9/11 ceremony in 2018. (Credit: Tara Smith/file)

Saturday marks a somber milestone as the nation reflects on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11.

In communities across the North Fork, events are scheduled to remember the lives lost in the terrorist attack and commemorate the heroism shown by so many.

Here’s a roundup of events. They are all scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11.

8:30 a.m., Flanders

Community members are invited to attend the Flanders Fire Department 9-11 Memorial Service at the Flanders Memorial Park located on Flanders Road, east of the Big Duck.

8:40 a.m., Mattituck

A 20th anniversary Memorial Mass honoring the 9/11 heroes will begin at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. All are welcome to attend. The church is located at 14300 Main Rd.

9:15 a.m. Peconic

Community members are encouraged to arrive at Jean Cochran Park in Peconic for the start of the annual 9/11 Memorial of the North Fork. This year’s event begins with a silent vigil at 9:30 a.m. A memorial will then begin at 9:59 a.m. There will be 2,977 flags available at the park in memory of all souls lost that day.

10 a.m., Riverhead

The Town of Riverhead will hold a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony to “reflect and in remembrance” in Calverton. The ceremony will be held at the town’s World Trade Center Memorial Park, located on the corner of Riley and Edwards Avenue.

3 p.m., Riverhead

The Railroad Museum of Long Island will hold a brief ceremony to dedicate new artwork and to remember the thousands who were lost on that fateful day. A group of dedicated and talented artists are creating a new 9/11 memorial mural, similar to the one done on the 15th anniversary. People are welcome to see the artwork at any time on Saturday, Sept. 11. The museum is located at 416 Griffing Avenue.

5 p.m., Riverhead

A commemorative Mass for the 20th anniversary of 9/11 will be held at St. Isidore R.C. Church. All first responders and veterans are invited to participate in uniform and sit i the reserved front pews.

6 p.m., Riverhead

The Sound Park Heights Civic Association will hold its annual Sept. 11 memorial service in remembrance of two residents — Thomas Kelly and Jonathan Ielpi — both New York City firefighters who died trying to rescue people from the World Trade Center. The group will walk south from Marine Street to the memorial at the corner of Sound Avenue and Park Road, also known as Lt. Thomas Kelly Memorial Drive, for the memorial.

