Ronald B. Goerler Sr. of Cutchogue passed away peacefully at his home on Aug. 30, 2021, with his beloved wife of 57 years, Ann Marie, and son Ronald Jr. by his side. He was 95 years old.

Ron Sr. was born on Nov. 6, 1925, in New York City to Louise and Bernard Goerler. After graduating from high school in Rockville Center, with World War II still active, Ron enlisted in the Army Air Corps and learned how to fly B-17s. Fortunately, he was never deployed, but did remain a pilot for more than 60 years.

He attended Cornell University, where he studied business law, and earned his master’s degree at the University of Miami. Upon returning to New York, he went to work with his father at their plumbing business, Crest/Good Manufacturing, and eventually took over as president and CEO in 1970. He was also a past president of the Young Presidents Organization and enjoyed traveling the world with them.

In 1980, when driving down Cox Lane in Cutchogue, Ron and Ann Marie admired a property called Early Rising Farm. In search of a new venture, they purchased the parcel and began planting vines, thus marking the beginning of Jamesport Vineyards, the fifth vineyard to be planted on the North Fork. Jamesport Vineyards was the manifestation of his desire to be part of the growing wine industry, which now exceeds over 3,000 acres and includes 50 wineries. Ron had a great work ethic and remained active in both businesses well into his 80s.

Ron had many interests. When he was younger, he would often play piano at The Apple Tree, now known as East on Main. Ron owned many horses, Standardbred Trotters, and could be found on a sulky at Roosevelt Raceway. He also enjoyed sailing, scuba diving and golf. A member of North Fork Country Club, he enjoyed playing golf with his many friends.

Ron was truly a renaissance man and will be greatly missed by his wife, Ann Marie; and his children, Ron Jr. (Joanne), Matthew, Philip (Christina), Steven (Joy), Candace (Walter) and Michael (Patti). Ron has 11 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

A celebration of Ronald’s life will be held Sunday, Nov. 7, at Jamesport Vineyards from 2 to 6 p.m. We invite family, friends and members of the Long Island wine Industry and of North Fork Country Club to join us in raising a glass to the amazing man we were lucky enough to be able to call husband and Dad.

