Riverhead Raceway: For Rogers, 18 straight seasons of winning

Entering the final month of racing at Riverhead Raceway Saturday night, defending NASCAR Modified champion Tom Rogers Jr. of Riverhead had two goals in mind: Win a 50-lap feature event for longtime team member Pete Jones, who died earlier in the week and continue his streak of at least one victory for the 18th consecutive season.

Mission accomplished on both counts.

Rogers became the ninth different winner in 2021 in 13 NASCAR Modified events. After the checker flag waved, a relieved and happy Rogers leapt out of his Chevy, which displayed a decal of his fallen friend, Jones.

“This one is for Fuzzy,” Rogers said. “Heck, he was with my father’s Street Stock team back in the day and with me ever since I started. He was riding with me tonight.”

Rogers has 61 career wins, just two behind Charlie Jarzombek for the all-time lead.

Chris Young of Calverton was second. John Baker of Brookhaven, who after a heat race crash rebuilt the right front of his car, vaulted to third after starting last in the 18-car field. Timmy Solomito of Islip raced his way to fourth after starting 11th. Dave Brigati of Calverton also ran all the way from the back after a spin to claim fifth.

Defending Crate Modified champion Richie Davidowitz of East Moriches clinched the 2021 Miller Lite Triple Crown Series title by winning a 40-lap feature for his third win of the season. Chris Rogers of Patchogue, making his first start since being shelved with a broken wrist, was second, with Mike Albasini of Flushing third.

Max Handley of Medford won both a 30-lap Blunderbust feature as well a 20-lap Super Pro Truck main event. In driving off to his fifth win of the year in the Blunderbust race, he clinched the Miller Lite Triple Crown Series title in the process. Eddie Diaz of Centereach was second and Cody Triola of Bay Shore retains his championship points lead with a third-place finish.

In the Blunderbust race, Lou Maestri of Deer Park made a late-race charge for second. Ethan Brown of Floral Park finished third.

Anthony Marsh of Riverhead grabbed his second win of 2021 in a 20-lap Legend Race Car feature. Sean McElearney of North Babylon and Nick Morabito of Miller Place were the next two finishers.

After Dan Jivanelli of Hampton Bays, Jack Orlando of Calverton and Spider Ligon of Riverhead were inducted onto the Cromarty Wall of Champions, the Vintage All Stars ran a 15-lap event that Tony Ferrante Jr. of New Hyde Park won.

Richie Carman of Port Jefferson led wire to wire in a 40-lap 8-Cylinder Enduro.

Paul Fox of Riverhead won the School Bus Demolition Derby.