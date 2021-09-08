Riverhead sets comprehensive plan meetings, Rogers continues winning ways at Raceway
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, September 8:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead sets comprehensive plan meetings for each section of town
Riverhead Raceway: For Rogers, 18 straight seasons of winning
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Renovations proposed for 200-year-old Old Mill restaurant site in Mattituck
NORTHFORKER
Apple picking season is back on Long Island — here’s where to go for u-pick fun
Hidden North Fork: An island off an island that’s worth the kayak trip
The List: Our favorite farm stand fruit pies on the North Fork
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66.