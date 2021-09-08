Riverhead sets comprehensive plan meetings, Rogers continues winning ways at Raceway

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, September 8:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead sets comprehensive plan meetings for each section of town

Riverhead Raceway: For Rogers, 18 straight seasons of winning

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Renovations proposed for 200-year-old Old Mill restaurant site in Mattituck

NORTHFORKER

Apple picking season is back on Long Island — here’s where to go for u-pick fun

Hidden North Fork: An island off an island that’s worth the kayak trip

The List: Our favorite farm stand fruit pies on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66.