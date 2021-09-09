Mattituck arrested for running Bitcoin mining operation out of county office, Krupski warns of cuts to preservation initiative
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, September 9:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
DA: Mattituck man, a county employee, ran Bitcoin mining operation in workspace, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars
Cops: Riverhead woman seriously injured in crash involving drunken driver
Remembering 9/11: ‘At a loss for words’ at ground zero
Remembering 9/11: Firefighters who gave their lives trying to save others
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Born after the twin towers fell, Southold girl tells powerful story of hope and loss in documentary film
Krupski: Don’t slash farmland preservation funds
NORTHFORKER
Our guide to making the ultimate 100% local North Fork sandwich
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Sept. 9
WEATHER
Expect heavy rain today with a high temperature of about 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 62.