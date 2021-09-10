Town Board denies special permit for proposed office building in Aquebogue

A rendering of the proposed medical building in Aquebogue.

The Riverhead Town Board voted down a proposal for a controversial two-story professional office building on Main Road in Jamesport at its meeting Wednesday.

A resolution called for the denial of the special permit application for Chernoff Professional Office on 323 and 331 Main Road in Aquebogue.

Applicants Ira and Mark Chernoff, both orthodontists, were seeking a special permit application to construct a professional medical office with about 5,300 square feet on the first and second floors. The plan also featured an unfinished basement for accessory storage, along with associated improvements, including 76 parking stalls.

It is located in the rural corridor zoning category.

The project faced overwhelming opposition at a Town Board hearing in July, where most of the speakers argued it was not in character with the rural corridor and should not be permitted.

“People in Jamesport do not want this,” Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said of the proposal at last Thursday’s work session, where the resolutions for the upcoming board meeting were being discussed.

Councilwoman Catherine Kent agreed. She said she has received more letters in opposition to this proposal than any other topic.