Blotters: Golden retriever puppy reported stolen from Northville kennel

A cream colored golden retriever puppy was reported stolen from an outdoor kennel some time between Sept. 5 and 6 on Sound Avenue in Northville, according to police.

Additional information was not available.

• Riverhead police, in conjunction with the Riverhead Community Awareness Program, conducted an investigation into sales of alcohol to underage buyers Tuesday, with two arrests being made on charges of first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child.

Charged were German Gomez, 58, an employee of Riverhead Deli and Market on Railroad Avenue; and Magdalena Madrid Tobar, 26, an employee of Pueblo Latino Deli on East Main Street.

Police said 12 other stores were checked and did not sell alcohol to underage buyers.

• Someone stole an Echo gas trimmer from Maximum Motorsports on Route 58 last Tuesday morning, according to police, who said the stolen gas trimmer is worth about $430.

• A man stole about $400 worth of assorted men’s sneakers from Designer Shoe Warehouse on Route 58 Tuesday afternoon.

Additional information was not available.

• Robert Lazazzaro, age and address unavailable, was charged with second-degree assault following his arrest last Wednesday night on Rabbit Run in Riverhead. Additional information was not available.

• Milton Jurado-Velasquez, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated following his arrest on Sound Avenue in Northville Saturday morning. Additional information was not available.

• Southampton police arrested Francisco Hernandez, 22, of Riverhead for exposing himself and committing a lewd act at the West Landing Road Beach Access on Saturday.

Mr. Hernandez, who was charged with a misdemeanor for public lewdness, has an active bench warrant with the Suffolk County Police Department. After being processed at Southampton headquarters, he was turned over to the Suffolk County police.

• Ashley Passante, 27, of Riverhead was arrested on Friday for the burglary of a Flanders residence in May.

She’s been charged with burglary, a Class C felony, and was taken to Southampton Town Justice Court for arraignment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.