Calverton resident Richard G. ‘Ricky’ Rizzo Sr. died Sept. 9, 2021, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. He was 64.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Sept. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

A complete obituary will follow.