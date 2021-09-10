Two more North Fork mosquito samples test positive for West Nile Virus

A pair of North Fork mosquito samples tested this week for West Nile Virus came back positive, according to the Suffolk County Department of Health.

The samples were taken in Aquebogue and Southold and are among six positive samples collected in Suffolk this week, the agency said. The collections were done on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

West Nile virus, first detected in birds and mosquito samples in Suffolk County in 1999 and again each year thereafter is transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people infected with West Nile virus will experience mild or no symptoms, but some can develop severe symptoms including high fever, headache, neck stiffness and even paralysis, according to the DOH.

In total, 98 mosquito samples and four birds have tested positive for West Nile in Suffolk County this year, including previous cases in Southold, Aquebogue and Jamesport.

For further information on West Nile virus, visit the Department of Health Services’ website.