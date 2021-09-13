James H. ‘Hawk’ Woodson

Riverhead resident James H. ‘Hawk’ Woodson died Aug. 30, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 85.

Mr. Woodson was born July 3, 1936, to Amsted and Louise (Jones) Woodson. He was a 1955 graduate of Riverhead High School. He worked in buildings and grounds for Riverhead Town and later for Eagle Chevrolet.

He was a coach for women’s softball and football.

He is survived by his brother, John, of Riverhead; his sister, Carol Philips of Georgia; and his son, Cory Burns of Riverhead.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Sept. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.