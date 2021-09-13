Jamesport resident John C. Wowak Jr. died at home Sept. 11, 2021. He was 81.

Born in Greenport Jan. 26, 1940, to Josephine (Truskolaski) and John C. Wowak Sr., he graduated from Riverhead High School in 1957.

Mr. Wowak was a farmer and the owner of Twin Birch Farm. He was also a member and ex-chief of the Jamesport Fire Department.

Predeceased by his wife, Barbara (Scholtz), in 2003, and his sister Connie Mazurek, Mr. Wowak is survived by his son, Todd; his brother, Tom; his sister Charlotte Sarnowski; and a granddaughter, Skylar Wowak.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Sept. 19, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral services will take place Monday, Sept. 20, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cut­ch­ogue. Memorial donations may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation.

