John P. Schlosberg of Wading River died Sept. 13, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 62.

He was born in Southampton Sept. 17, 1958, to Virginia (Williams) and John J. Schlosberg, earned an associate degree and served in the U. S. Army from 1977 to 1980. He worked as a property manager in New York City.

Predeceased by a sister, Nora Sherwood, Mr. Schlosberg is survived by his wife, Susan (née Wade); daughters Bethany Peterson, Brittany Schlosberg and Nina Schlosberg; and siblings Joe Schlosberg, Virginia Landry and Mary Schlosberg.

Visiting hours will take place Thursday, Sept. 16, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Fiuneral Home in Riverhead, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17.