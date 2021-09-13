Blair Robinson lived a life like no other.

Blair spent her days taking care of people. Not just through her day job, working as a nanny for the Hoverkamp family for the last 11 years, or the nights she spent working as an instructor at many different dance studios for over 15 years. Anything anyone needed — no matter the time or place — she was there. Whether that meant lending a shoulder to cry on, getting a ride because your car broke down, needing to borrow a cup of sugar or $5, she went out of her way to be there. She would give you the last dollar in her bank account if you needed it or the shirt off her back, without blinking an eye.

Blair had the gift of making you feel good about yourself, even when you were at your lowest. She made you feel special. Any topic of conversation, no matter how taboo, was OK to talk about. She’d keep your secrets, give you advice and just be there. She was so genuine and comforting. Not to mention she was one of the funniest people you’ll ever meet.

Her love for her family, especially her nieces and nephews, was endless. She would do anything for them. As Blair never had kids of her own, Aaron, Aaliyah, Anthony, Christopher and Krista (and now Kameron) were hers also … and her sisters knew it. She cherished the kids she nannied for as well. There are an enormous number of selfies with Alex, Brett and Randy to prove that. She did, however, have four cats, better known as her “fur babies,” that she treated like her children. You would often catch her cats sporting T-shirts, hats and even legwarmers.

Besides her family and friends, dance was everything to Blair. She lived it, she truly loved it, she believed in it. Believed it could help take your mind off the real world, believed it gave your life structure and discipline, believed it could change your mood and mindset. She would often give her students long speeches about why they needed to appreciate the art of it and why they needed to show their parents respect for letting them be involved in it. It would even bring her to tears talking about it if she felt it wasn’t being respected like it should.

Blair started her own dance company, Where the Lines Overlap, in 2010. She wanted to create a space where people who were passionate about dance could come together and she did just that. So many people who never would’ve met are close friends because of Blair. She also wanted her showcases to feel professional, while giving everyone a chance. Over the years people from all walks of life have come to audition and dance with the company. Old students came back, people who have never had a real dance lesson were taught how, people traveled from Queens and even as far as Albany because they all believed in Blair. It was an honor to be a part of her choreography, but also just getting to hang out with her often was more than they could ask for. This giant family was created because of Blair.

Blair’s students were more than that to her; they were her family. She would go out of her way to pick kids up so that they didn’t have to miss class, would really listen to them when they needed to vent and would be the biggest cheerleader for all of their hopes and dreams in life. She wanted each and every student to feel special. That’s such a rare and beautiful quality and no kid will ever forget that. Everyone wanted to take class with Ms. Blair, and they would never forget her as they grew older. She had such an impact on each life that she touched.

Outside of dance, Blair also made sure to give back with the little time she had left to herself. She has helped serve food in soup kitchens, helped those with disabilities learn to cope and handle everyday life, as well as countless other activities. She was an avid supporter of the Lupus Foundation and Autism Speaks. If there was a cause Blair backed, she went all in.

Even though Blair suffered from lupus and fibromyalgia, among other things, you wouldn’t know it, and it never slowed her down. Only those closest to her knew about her silent struggle. She was so completely selfless that she put herself and her needs second. That’s who she was — our friend, our sister, our daughter, our mentor. More people should choose to live like Blair. Maybe the world would be a better place.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Sept. 17, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

