Jamesport resident Patricia Ann Johnson died at home Sept. 9, 2021. She was 82.

She was born Sept. 24, 1938, in Sullivan County, N.Y., to Erelene (Owens) and Henry Lare and had worked as a legal secretary in Glen Cove.

Predeceased by a son, Louis, Ms. Johnson is survived by her husband, Louis A. Johnson, and sons David and Patrick Johnson.

Arrangements for private cremation were entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.