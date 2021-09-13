Calverton resident Richard G. ‘Ricky’ Rizzo Sr. died Sept. 9, 2021, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. He was 64.

He was born in Glen Cove Feb. 3, 1957, to Ethel (Hutchins) and Robert Rizzo Sr.

Mr. Rizzo worked in sanitation and was married to the former Suzanne Rogers.

He is survived by his wife; his children, Catherine, Emilee, Ricky and Jon; his siblings, Nancy, Joanne and Robert; and two grandchildren.

The family received visitors Sept. 11 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.