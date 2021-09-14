Audrey J. Hanley

Audrey Hanley of Southold and Garden City, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Sept. 10, 2021. She was 95.

Audrey was born in Boston on July 14, 1926, to Margaret and Simeon Levins. Her childhood was spent in Milton, Mass. After graduating from high school, she worked as a secretary for several Boston-based firms, including Sperry Gyroscope. In 1962, Audrey married Bill Hanley and moved to New York, eventually settling in Garden City. When one of her teenage daughters had to turn down a babysitting job, she filled in for her. That led to a second job and then a third; as her reputation as a trusted caregiver grew, Audrey became the go-to sitter for dozens of families in the town.

Audrey will be remembered for her welcoming smile, devotion to family and friends and love of children and dogs. She had the innate ability to provide comfort and support to everyone who needed it, whenever they needed it. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her sister, Nancy (Billy) Reid of Scituate, Mass.; and daughters, A.J. (Jim) Hanley of Southold and Moira (John) Miller of Roanoke, Va.; as well as her four grandchildren: Jack, Sadie, Delia and Clay. Audrey was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, and brother, Paul Levins of Charlotte, N.C.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, with a funeral service immediately following. Msgr. Dan Picciano will officiate.

A celebration of life will be held in Massachusetts in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Catholic Relief Services (crs.org) or No Kid Hungry (nokidhungry.org).

