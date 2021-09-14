William J. ‘Bill’ Bradnick

William J. Bradnick, “Bill” as he was known, 87, of East Quogue and formerly of New Suffolk, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Bill was born on Sept. 22, 1933, on Shelter Island to Olive Kirby And Joseph Bradnick.

He was a veteran, having served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Quincy.

Bill was an active member of East Quogue Fire Department for over 65 years. He was an avid golfer and, back in the day, a good softball player.

He is survived by his three children, Sandra Bradnick of Jamesport, Cheryl Schuhmann of Riverhead and William “Wilbur” Bradnick of Westhampton Beach; three grandchildren, Travis Keller of Southold, Brett Keller of Jamesport and Kevin Schuhmann of Riverhead; and three great-grandchildren, Megan and Travis Keller of Southold and Brett Keller Jr. of Jamesport.

Bill is also survived by three brothers, Gerald, of Florida, Michael, of Riverhead and Florida, and Robert, of Shelter Island; and a sister, Patricia Rief of Florida and Connecticut. He was predeceased by two brothers, Richard, of Florida and James, of Hampton Bays.

Services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Scott Rothman Funeral Home, 20 Ponquogue Ave., Hampton Bays. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Calverton National Cemetery.

