Riverhead Town’s first Water Forum pushed back to Sept. 22

The date of Riverhead Town’s first Water Forum has been pushed back to Sept. 22, the town announced Monday.

The original date was for Sept. 15, which is when Yom Kippur begins. The forum will now begin at 6 p.m. at the Town Hall auditorium located at 200 Howell Avenue.

The Riverhead Town Board agreed last month to hold quarterly water forums where issues like contaminated water in parts of Manorville and Calverton would be discussed, along with the availability of water for new development projects.

The forum is open to the public and the Town “will invite staff to provide updates on projects, grants, code changes, and aim to increase awareness and understanding about the issues surrounding water and water uses and infrastructure,” a press release noted.

Members of the public can also recommend topics for discussion. To do so, email [email protected]. Label the subject as Water Forum and send it in by Sept. 15. An agenda for the forum will be posted on the town’s website on Sept. 20 for the forum.

The Town said the forum is informal and “designed to provide information and encourage open dialogue, discussion and an exchange of ideas.”