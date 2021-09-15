Riverhead Town’s first Water Forum pushed back to Sept. 22, Man arrested for attempted robbery at drug store
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, September 15:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Cops: Riverhead man arrested for attempted robbery at drug store
Riverhead Town’s first Water Forum pushed back to Sept. 22
Eddie Partridge, 68, Riverhead Raceway co-owner, remembered for his passion for racing
Jamesport Vineyards patriarch was an industry pioneer
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Former Doroski’s Nursery to reopen under new ownership
NORTHFORKER
The East End Seaport’s Maritime Festival returns to Greenport this weekend
Shop Local: Chef-worthy gadgets for the home cook from Complement the Chef
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68. Thunderstorms are possible late.