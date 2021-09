Riverhead resident Lisa M. Hynds died Sept. 12, 2021, at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 42.

Ms. Hynds was born Jan. 12, 1979, in Southampton to Joseph Matusaik and Linda Hynds.

She is survived by her daughter, Adelina; her parents, of Riverhead; and her grandmother Sandra Hynds of Center Moriches.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Sept. 25, from 3 to 5 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.