Board members praise proposed five-story building in Railroad Avenue area, SWR floating proposition to add second turf field

Attorney Chris Kent holds a photo showing an example of a building that features lighting that would be included as part of the 205 Osborn Ave. project at Thursday's work session.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, September 17:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Board members praise proposed five-story building as spearheading redevelopment of Railroad Avenue area

SWR floating proposition to add second turf field at high school

Bob Gammon, Woodside Orchards owner, established proud legacy for his family

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Two young boaters aid in rescue of woman at Southold beach

NORTHFORKER

Food-friendly Long Island wine and the dishes they best pair with

North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings to check out the weekend of Sept. 18

WEATHER

There’s a chance of showers early today today with a high temperature of about 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 65. Expect sunny skies this weekend with temperatures as high as 80.