Video: Longtime Riverhead officers honored as they begin retirement

Lt. David Lessard, left, and Sgt. Thomas Lessard were honored during a ceremony Friday as they begin retirement. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Members of the Riverhead Town Police Department held a ceremonially walk-out for Sgt. Thomas Lessard and Lt. David Lessard as their final shifts came to an end Friday afternoon.

The twin brothers were both decorated officers who completed more than three decades of service in Riverhead.

“I don’t know of any more compassionate police officers that I’ve ever met than these two,” Councilman Tim Hubbard, a retired officer, said during the ceremony.

Both officers were joined by family and friends as their fellow officers lined up at the entrance to the police department.

“You were so well known in this community,” Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said. “You’re known for your smile. And as a brother in blue, I want to thank you for what you’ve done.”

Mr. Hubbard added: “We’re at a loss today with both of you guys retiring.”