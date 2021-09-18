Police: Robbery reported on Court Street in Riverhead

A 51-year-old man said he was robbed at knifepoint by a two men in the parking lot outside of the Suffolk County Supreme Court building on Court Street in Riverhead late Friday night.

The man said the two men shoved him to the ground and one showed him a knife as they removed $600 cash from his pocket. The two suspects then fled toward Griffing Avenue around 10 p.m.

K-9 officers searched the area but could not locate the suspects, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.