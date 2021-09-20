Highly lauded Latin program returns to Riverhead, Group brings attention to veteran suicide
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, September 20:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Highly lauded Latin program returns to Riverhead School District
Bringing attention to veteran suicide, group walks 22 miles for ‘valor’
Rep. Zeldin says he is in remission from chronic myeloid leukemia
Video: Longtime Riverhead officers honored as they begin retirement
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Hampton Jitney considers reviving shuttle ferry between Greenport and Sag Harbor
NORTHFORKER
A duck truck brings a family tradition back to Long Island
The Map: All our favorite places to find apple cider doughnuts on the North Fork
Blue Water Fish market surfs into downtown Wading River
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 62.