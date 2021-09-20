Highly lauded Latin program returns to Riverhead, Group brings attention to veteran suicide

Riverhead High School Principal Sean O’Hara, Latin teacher Aidan Walsh and Denise Stevenson, director of English as a New Language and World Languages. Credit: Courtesy Photo

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, September 20:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Highly lauded Latin program returns to Riverhead School District

Bringing attention to veteran suicide, group walks 22 miles for ‘valor’

Rep. Zeldin says he is in remission from chronic myeloid leukemia

Video: Longtime Riverhead officers honored as they begin retirement

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Hampton Jitney considers reviving shuttle ferry between Greenport and Sag Harbor

NORTHFORKER

A duck truck brings a family tradition back to Long Island

The Map: All our favorite places to find apple cider doughnuts on the North Fork

Blue Water Fish market surfs into downtown Wading River

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 62.