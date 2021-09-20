Riverhead Raceway: Emerling prevails in Miller Lite 200

Tom Rogers Jr. of Riverhead, Dave Brigati of Calverton and Kyle Soper of Manorville showed the way for the first 115 laps of the Miller Lite 200 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event at the track Saturday. For awhile it appeared Ed Brunnhoelzl Jr., the last Riverhead regular to win a WMT race in 1995, would see that 26-year streak erased.

Then WMT championship contender Patrick Emerling of Orchard Park, N.Y., took the lead on Lap 116 from Soper to score the victory.

Track general manager John Ellwood presented Emerling with a special tribute trophy dedicated to the legacy of Eddie Partridge, the Riverhead Raceway co-owner who recently died. Justin Bonsignore of Holtsville was second. Roger Turbush of Riverhead drove the race of his NASCAR Modified career, coming in third. Soper finished fourth and Eric Goodale of Riverhead was fifth. Among other Riverhead Raceway regulars in the 26-car field, Rogers was seventh, Dylan Slepian of Dix Hills 11th, Kyle Ellwood of Riverhead 20th, Brigati 22nd and John Baker of Brookhaven 25th.

GRENNAN ROLLS 12TH TO FIRST

Owen Grennan of Glen Cove (Crate Modifieds), Anthony Marsh of Riverhead (Legend Race Cars), Brian Brown of Riverhead (Street Stocks) and Andrew Farnham of Baldwin (Mini Stocks) all scored victories Saturdays.

Despite having to start 12th in the 22-car field, Grennan made his way to the front for his second win of 2021 and the ninth of his career, tying him with Michael Rutkoski for second on the all-time win list. Alex Colasanto of Selden was second and Chris Rogers of Patchogue took third.

Marsh holds the hot hand in the Legend Race Car competition, winning his third race in six starts since his first career triumph on Aug. 14. Ray Fitzgerald and championship leader George Tomko Jr. were the next two finishers.

On the strength of a late-race charge, Brown scored his fourth Street Stock win of 2021. The win is the eighth of his career, evening him with Dave Antos for second on the all-time win list. Chris Lescenski of Riverhead motored in second, with Dave Antos of Lindenhurst third.

After struggling nearly the entire season with his Mini Stock, Farnham led all 30 laps for his first win of the year. C.J. Zukowski of Riverhead made a last-lap pass for second and in the process won the 2021 Miller Lite Triple Crown Series. Ryan Warren of Ridge was third.