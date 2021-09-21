Students ‘shaken up’ after bus crash, District facing shortage of bus drivers

A school bus was rear-ended on Flanders Road Monday afternoon. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, September 21:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Cops: Students ‘shaken up’ after packed school bus rear-ended on Flanders Road

Riverhead school district facing shortage of bus drivers

Girls Soccer: SWR drops battle of D-II front-runners

Riverhead Raceway: Emerling prevails in Miller Lite 200

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck student named semifinalist in prestigious academic competition

Sandy Beach residents offer funds for Greenport sewer extension

NORTHFORKER

The Chequit, now in previews, features inspired menu from Chef Noah Schwartz

North Fork Dream Home: Views of Little Peconic Bay that you’ll never get tired of

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies early today with a chance of showers later and a high temperature of about 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 67.