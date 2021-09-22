Local healthcare centers not expecting mass walkouts over vaccine

The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in New York State. It arrived on the North Fork a day later.(Credit: Scott Heins/Office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, September 22:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Local health care centers not expecting mass walkouts over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck man competes on new contest show Frogger, based on the ’80s video game

Girls Tennis: Waiting game tests Tuckers’ patience

NORTHFORKER

Chef Marco Barrila prepares to open gourmet food market in Riverhead

Dream Day: A picture-book perfect tour of Bellport

WEATHER

There’s a chance of showers throughout the day today with a high temperature of about 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68.