Local healthcare centers not expecting mass walkouts over vaccine
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, September 22:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Local health care centers not expecting mass walkouts over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck man competes on new contest show Frogger, based on the ’80s video game
Girls Tennis: Waiting game tests Tuckers’ patience
NORTHFORKER
Chef Marco Barrila prepares to open gourmet food market in Riverhead
Dream Day: A picture-book perfect tour of Bellport
WEATHER
There’s a chance of showers throughout the day today with a high temperature of about 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68.