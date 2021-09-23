Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 23, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Aug. 7-13, 2021.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Chimenti, K, to Schiano, Janice, 16 Ida Ln (600-46-1-33.5), (R), $350,000

• Desdal to Sedita, Giuseppe, 68 Broad Ave (600-85-2-106), (R), $427,500

• 2 Adnil Inc to Bernard Jr, Leonard, 85 Josica Dr (600-85-4-7), (R), $820,000

• Barrett, P. to Suckin’wind Capital LLC, 58 Heritage Ln (600-86-2-5.13), (R), $460,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Moon, K & W, to Gezunterman, Victor, 94 Founders Path (600-39-6-9), (R), $1,675,000

• Cahill, D & S, to Gonzalez Jr, Carlos, 24 Pleasant Ct (600-61-3-24), (R), $660,000

• Cisler, F, to Santamaria, Nicolas, 36 Wildwood Dr (600-97-1-18), (R), $425,000

CAlVERTON (11933)

• De Prima, J & J, to Figat Family Trust, 1640 Sound Ave (600-38-3-51), (R), $550,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Bridge Lane, LP to 15105 Oregon Road LLC, 15105 Oregon Rd (1000-73-1-1), (V), $965,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Gusmar Enterprises to Grammatikopoulos, George, 1695 Shipyard Ln (1000-38-1-18), (R), $535,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Residential Flips LLC to Marin, Beatriz, 40 Indian Ave (900-148-3-38), (R), $510,000

• Kalin, J & J, to Maffia, Michael, 1493 Flanders Rd (900-170-1-26.3), (R), $303,800

GREENPORT (11944)

• Kamrowski, S, to Currie, Neal, 1175 Champlin Pl (1000-34-4-15), (R), $298,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Hamor, E, to Kourtelis, George, 85 Henry Lewis Ln (600-8-6-7), (R), $675,000

• Ditusa, J, by Devisees to JW 1403 Main LLC, 1403 Main Rd (600-68-3-15), (C), $450,000

• Ditusa, J, by Devisees to JW 1403 Main LLC, 337 Washington Ave (600-68-3-16), (R), $300,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Betzios, D, & Ham, L to Kalogeras, Stevent, 800 Ruth Rd (1000-106-5-30), (R), $795,000

• Rothberg, R, & Palmieri to Legendre, Richard, 4355 & 4255 Aldrich Ext (1000-112-1-13), (R), $3,399,999

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Barry, R & J, to James, Timothy, 305 King St (1000-117-7-8.1), (R), $780,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Cohab Realty Corp to Garrels/HoblockTrust, 395 Tabor Rd (1000-27-1-11), (V), $750,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Cardi, L, to 32225 CR 48 Peconic, 32225 CR 48 (1000-74-2-21), (R), $365,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Fannie Mae to Kapoor, Dhruv, 212 Park Rd (600-14-2-18), (R), $439,900

• Alenski, N Trust to Moncada, Jonathan, 32 Roan Ln (600-84-1-2.59), (R), $405,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Harabaglia, G & E, to Gabbay, Elliot, 22 Dinah Rock Rd (700-3-2-6), (V), $340,000

• Manafort. J, to Chobar, Christopher, 57 N Midway Rd (700-14-3-41.2), (R), $675,000

• Benson, D, to Randolph, Phillip, 4 Tims Trail (700-17-2-64), (V), $329,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Goldie, M, & Massood, P, to Sullivan, Dolores, 35 Bayview Ave (1000-52-5-31), (R), $850,000

• Schriefer, J Trust to Veradeana Properties LLC, 9425 & 9555 Soundview Ave (1000-59-6-22), (R), $800,000

• Vogt, J, to Christensen, Carl, 5785 N Bayview Rd (1000-79-3-42), (R), $605,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Scappatura, R, to Demyan, Michael, 2803 N Wading River Rd (600-27-1-35.1), (R), $667,500

• LoCosa, J & L, to Holmes Trust, Susan, 76 Cliff Rd E (600-27-3-12), (R), $710,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)