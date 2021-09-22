Police seek public’s help to locate teenagers who left Little Flower

The teens reported missing are: (from left) Jackeline Carballo, Charles Brown and Allison Pacheco.

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a group of teenagers who have been reported missing from Little Flower Children and Family Services in Wading River.

Three girls reportedly left the facility on Tuesday and have not returned, police said. No foul play is suspected.

Eianna Delorantis, 17, is white. She has brown eyes and brown straight hair. She is 5-foot-5 and 125 pounds.

Cheyenne Butches, 16, is white. She has hazel eyes and red curly hair. She is 5-foot-6 and 103 pounds.

Kiaralyn Delgado, 16, is Black/Hispanic. She has green eyes, light brown curly hair. She is 5-foot-4 and 116 pounds. She was previously reported missing from Little Flower earlier this month.

Police also said in a separate media release that three additional teens were reported missing Tuesday.

Jackeline Carballo, 14, is white. She has brown eyes with straight black hair. She is 5-foot-3 and 198 pounds.

Charles Brown, 17, is white. He has hazel eyes and blonde hair. He is 5-foot-9 and 249 pounds.

Allison Pacheco, 13, is white. She has brown eyes and brown straight hair. She is 4-foot-11 and 193 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.