Second drag racing series faces obstacles, Town likely to vote on ‘puppy mill’ law Oct. 5

The entrance to the main runway where Scrambul is planning to host a drag racing event this weekend. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thurday, September 23:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

As one drag racing series ends, a second still faces obstacles to proceed at EPCAL

Town Board likely to vote on ‘puppy mill’ law at Oct. 5 meeting

Police seek public’s help to locate teenagers who left Little Flower

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

As CAST closes on new home it changes name to ‘better reflect’ work it does

Greenport Village eyeing code amendments to curb commercial ‘overdevelopment;’ sparks discussion on affordable housing

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Sept. 23

A fig tree that keeps on giving on Shelter Island

WEATHER

There’s a chance of showers throughout the day today with a high temperature of about 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68.